New mom with postpartum depression symptoms confronted by police

(NEWS 8) — A new mother is raising awareness about the traumatic response that doctors gave her, after she came to them looking for mental help.

Instead of curing her, they tried to lock her up.

When Jessica Porten, started experiencing common symptoms of postpartum depression months after giving birth to baby Kira, she went to the doctor for help.

She received a response she never expected.

They called the police to escort her to the emergency room.

"It was traumatic. Absolutely," said Porten. "It was completely unnecessary."

Porten says her symptoms were irritability, anger and intrusive violent thoughts.

"My symptoms are extremely common," she said.

But she says those symptoms led to an assessment to have her institutionalized.

"I was adamant from the beginning to the end I was not going to harm myself or my children - and for some reason the circus continued," said Porten.

Porten's story, which she shared on Facebook has gone viral, with other mothers' comments offering similar experiences.

"It's been a whirlwind," Porten said.

Catherine O'Brien is a family therapist who says more outreach is needed for mother's facing postpartum depression.

"There are services out there," said O'Brien. "There are people that are trained to help you with those, and we just need to link you to the right services."

For Porten, sharing her experience has turned into her own therapy.

"I have been given help," she said. "This whole process has been extremely healing."

The mother first seeking help for her own symptoms, is now sharing her story to help others.

"No one should be afraid to go to the doctor," Porten said. "I've always been an advocate. I think now, I would consider myself an activist."

Porten is now working with a non-profit that advocates for better maternal mental health in California.

Note: The following Facebook post includes adult language