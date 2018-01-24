Homeless Camps: Keeping the problem from spreading after camp emptied

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — News 8 has a Your Stories follow-up to a December story in which a company helped clean up a homeless camp in Spring Valley after it caught fire.

After a fire broke out in September, and a firefighter was injured, the property owner told News 8 he couldn't find anyone willing to clean-up all the mess.

Following a Your Stories report, a company toured the 9 acres and Tuesday began hauling tons of junk away from the site.

The company iHaul stepped up after News 8's initial report and watched Chopper 8 video to help with their estimate.

There were concerns that the problem might spread elsewhere, but as News 8's Steve Price tells us, that is now the case.

