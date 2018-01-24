Ballast Point to open Disneyland's first on-site brewery - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Ballast Point to open Disneyland's first on-site brewery

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A San Diego-based brewery will soon be serving suds at the 'Happiest Place on Earth.'  

Ballast Point announced Wednesday that the company will be opening "a tasting room and kitchen" in the Downtown Disneyland District at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, later this year.  

A press release on the Disney Parks blog included two renderings (seen below) of the planned venue. 

A new Facebook page for Ballast Point: Anaheim was also established Wednesday and states that it will provide updates on the project, which is aiming to open in "late 2018."  

The Downtown Disneyland tasting room and kitchen will be Ballast Point's seventh location in Southern California. 

After nearly 20 years in business, Ballast Point Brewing & Spirits was acquired by Constellation Brands in November 2015 for $1 billion. 

 

