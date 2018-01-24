"Black Lightning" cast looking forward to Comic-Con

Late Late Show music guest Royal Blood performs "I Only Lie When I Love You" for the Stage 56 audience.
The biggest night in music is days away & folks are excited for the Grammys, including seniors at Saint Paul's Senior Center who dedicated a workout class to the show. News 8's Shannon Handy was there and has more on the music and moves. Speaking of Grammys, enter our contest to see if you can pick Sunday's winners - and you could win a prize!
The owner of a $300,000 Ferrari is suing Marriott International, saying a hotel valet gave his keys to a young man who was trying to impress a woman he just met.
Candice Bergen is returning to TV in a revival of “Murphy Brown,” the agenda-setting 20th-century comedy.
The host of 'We'll Meet Again' on PBS learned a lot at her first gig in journalism, when she was the only woman in the TV newsroom.
'The Resident' star Matt Czuchry knows that silence kills. Especially the silent 'C' in his last name.
'Get Out' star Daniel Kaluuya says that 'I've seen 'Get Out' three times' is the new 'I would've voted for Obama a third time.'
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer discusses the future of DACA and Trump's word against Sen. Dick Durbin's.
'Divorce' star Molly Shannon and Will Ferrell got a few one-star reviews for their in-character hosting of the New Year's Day Rose Parade.
'Divorce' star Sarah Jessica Parker wasn't able to attend the big dance in high school, so Stephen recreates prom night with a theme of 'Enchantment at the Late Show.'
After allegations of sexual misconduct circulated on social media about James Franco, the actor told late-night host Stephen Colbert that the "the things I heard on Twitter are not accurate."