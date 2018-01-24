"Black Lightning" cast looking forward to Comic-Con

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – The stars of the CW’s newest superhero show, “Black Lightning,” are already looking forward to this year’s Comic-Con after a taste of the event last year.

News 8’s Marcella Lee recently sat down with the main cast members of the hit show.

This year, the cast will return to San Diego with a whole new fan base and a few lessons learned.

“I am wearing flats this year. I am not wearing heels. That was a first timer mistake – never doing that again,” said Nafessa Williams.

You can catch “Black Lightning,” on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m., on the CW San Diego – followed by News 8 at 10 p.m.