How Congress used the shutdown deal to cut more taxes

News 8 has a Your Stories follow-up to a December story in which a company helped clean up a homeless camp in Spring Valley after it caught fire.
Two North County cities on Wednesday declared their opposition to President Trump's plan to open up offshore drilling along the California coast.
Chipper Jones, Jim Thome, Vladimir Guerrero and Trevor Hoffman were elected to the baseball Hall of Fame.
An Oceanside family who had their four-month-old puppy stolen thought they'd never see him again. But now, thanks to some incredible investigative work, little Sol is back home with his rightful owners. News 8's Kelly Hessedal shows us how police used Craigslist to track the thief down.
The University of California has delayed a vote on a proposed tuition increase after criticism from Gov. Jerry Brown and impassioned pleas from students who urged the UC governing board to push harder for state funding and not raise the cost of their education for the second consecutive year.
The stars of the CW’s newest superhero show, “Black Lightning,” are already looking forward to this year’s Comic-Con after a taste of the event last year.
The biggest night in music is days away & folks are excited for the Grammys, including seniors at Saint Paul's Senior Center who dedicated a workout class to the show. News 8's Shannon Handy was there and has more on the music and moves. Speaking of Grammys, enter our contest to see if you can pick Sunday's winners - and you could win a prize!
Students, community members and activists marched from Helix Charter High School to La Mesa Police Department headquarters today to protest the actions of a police officer who twice slammed a handcuffed female student to the ground while arresting her last week at the University Avenue campus.
Toys R Us, a nostalgic favorite even as many shoppers moved to Amazon and huge chains like Walmart, plans to close up to 182 stores after struggling during the holiday season.