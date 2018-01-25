Arson investigation after a series of trash fires set in East Village

Temperatures will drop significantly Thursday across San Diego County thanks to a low-pressure system moving inland from the Pacific Ocean.
Two North County cities on Wednesday declared their opposition to President Trump's plan to open up offshore drilling along the California coast.
After a yearlong absence, Tiger Woods returns to the PGA Tour Thursday when play begins at the $6.9 million Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course in La Jolla.
San Diego police are searching for an arsonist after a series of fires were set around the East Village Thursday morning.
News 8 has a Your Stories follow-up to a December story in which a company helped clean up a homeless camp in Spring Valley after it caught fire.
Chipper Jones, Jim Thome, Vladimir Guerrero and Trevor Hoffman were elected to the baseball Hall of Fame.
An Oceanside family who had their four-month-old puppy stolen thought they'd never see him again. But now, thanks to some incredible investigative work, little Sol is back home with his rightful owners. News 8's Kelly Hessedal shows us how police used Craigslist to track the thief down.
The University of California has delayed a vote on a proposed tuition increase after criticism from Gov. Jerry Brown and impassioned pleas from students who urged the UC governing board to push harder for state funding and not raise the cost of their education for the second consecutive year.
The stars of the CW’s newest superhero show, “Black Lightning,” are already looking forward to this year’s Comic-Con after a taste of the event last year.