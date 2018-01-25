4.0 magnitude earthquake strikes near Lake Elsinore

LOS ANGELES (NEWS 8/AP) - Did you feel it? A 4.0-magnitude earthquake shook Southern California Thursday.

The United States Geological Survey reports that the quake occurred just after 2 a.m. about nine miles northwest of Lake Elsinore. The quake had a depth of about 6 miles, the USGS reported.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office tells The Associated Press that there have been no reports of damage or injury.

There are reports of residents feeling the effects of the quake in San Marcos, Escondido, Murrieta, Fallbrook and Bonsall.

The Southern California earthquake comes two days after a magnitude 7.9 quake in the Gulf of Alaska triggered a tsunami warning for Alaska's coastal communities.

RELATED