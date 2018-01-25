Oprah Winfrey further addresses running for president: 'I don’t - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Oprah Winfrey further addresses running for president: 'I don’t have the DNA for it'

Updated: Jan 25, 2018 8:25 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.