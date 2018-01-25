Crews knock down apartment building fire in El Cajon

A fire of unknown origin damaged an East County apartment building Thursday, leaving eight people in need of emergency shelter and causing an estimated $300,000 worth of monetary losses.
County health officials said Thursday that tuberculosis testing will be offered at two San Diego area high schools where students and staff may have been exposed to the infectious bacterial disease, in light of two recently diagnosed cases.
Temperatures will drop significantly Thursday across San Diego County thanks to a low-pressure system moving inland from the Pacific Ocean.
Two North County cities on Wednesday declared their opposition to President Trump's plan to open up offshore drilling along the California coast.
After a yearlong absence, Tiger Woods returns to the PGA Tour Thursday when play begins at the $6.9 million Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course in La Jolla.
San Diego police are searching for an arsonist after a series of fires were set around the East Village Thursday morning.
News 8 has a Your Stories follow-up to a December story in which a company helped clean up a homeless camp in Spring Valley after it caught fire.