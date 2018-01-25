5.8 magnitude quake strikes off Northern California coast

EUREKA, Calif. (AP) — A 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck 100 miles off the coast of Northern California.
There were no immediate reports of damage from the quake Thursday in the Pacific Ocean centered about 115 miles west of Eureka.
The U.S. Geological Survey reported that it struck at 8:39 a.m. PST at a depth of 3 miles.
John Bellini, a seismologist with the agency, says the area is an active seismic region but quakes there are rarely felt because they are so far from the coast.
The Ferndale Enterprise reported on Twitter that the rolling quake was felt in Ferndale, a city in Humboldt County.
Bellini says more than 100 people reported on the USGS website that they felt the quake.
