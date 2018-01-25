Woman killed after car crashes into tree off I-805

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A solo car crash on Interstate 805 in Kearny Mesa late Thursday morning left one woman dead.



The northbound sedan veered off the freeway just north of Balboa Avenue for unknown reasons and struck a tree about 10:45 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The victim, whose name was not immediately available, died at the scene.



The wreck left the far right-hand northbound lane of the freeway closed into the midday.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.