Woman killed after car crashes into tree off I-805 - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Woman killed after car crashes into tree off I-805

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) -  A solo car crash on Interstate 805 in Kearny Mesa late Thursday morning left one woman dead.

The northbound sedan veered off the freeway just north of Balboa Avenue for unknown reasons and struck a tree about 10:45 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The victim, whose name was not immediately available, died at the scene.

The wreck left the far right-hand northbound lane of the freeway closed into the midday.

A woman was killed in a car crash on northbound Interstate 805, just north of Balboa Avenue in Kearny Mesa, according to the California Highway Patrol.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.