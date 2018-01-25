Surfers attempt to break Guinness World Record - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Surfers attempt to break Guinness World Record

Video Report By Ashley Jacobs, Reporter
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Saturday surfers want you to join them in their attempt to break a Guinness World Record.

Grab your board and surf 1 wave to break the world record of surfers on one wave. If you're not a surfer, you can still support the cause and run 5K or 5 miles up to Torrey Pines.

The 1 Wave Challenge & Beach Run benefits Boys to Men Mentoring Network, an in school mentoring program, where teams of mentors show up every week guiding and supporting at-risk and fatherless boys on their journey to manhood. Find out more about Boys to Men Mentoring Network by going to boystomen.org.

News 8's Ashley Jacobs reports from La Jolla to find out why this challenge will actually benefit local kids in the end.

