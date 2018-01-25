Officials looking for owners of boats washed ashore at Naval Base Coronado

CORONADO (CNS) - Military officials are searching for the owners of eight boats that washed ashore on Naval Base Coronado during the rainstorm earlier this month.



The unclaimed boats include several sailboats and larger vessels as well as smaller ones.



Navy officials say it's imperative the boats be removed from the beach by Feb. 15, when nesting season begins for some protected species that uses the beach as a habitat.



"When the owners do not take responsibility for removing their property from NBC's beaches, taxpayer money must be used to safely remove the vessel and resulting debris, which directly impacts the base's ability to meet our mission of supporting and training America's heroes," Coronado base information officer Sandy Duchac said.



The base can be contacted at (619) 545-7418.