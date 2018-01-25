Nancy Kerrigan Joins Inside Edition as Special Super Bowl Correspondent

Rachael Denhollander has been hailed a hero after leading the charge against Larry Nassar’s monstrous behavior.
Despite widespread calls for her candidacy, Oprah has announced that she will not be running for president.
A New York man surprised the only father he has ever known with adoption papers to make their bond official in a touching moment that was caught on camera.
Surveillance footage obtained exclusively by Inside Edition shows Kathleen West shopping and laughing inside a liquor store, hours before her body was found.
The woman who allegedly had an affair with Donald Trump in 2006 says she has been trying to ride out the reported scandal in her Texas home amid security fears.
Melania Trump made her first public appearance in 13 days after abruptly canceling her trip to the World Economic Forum.
Two-time Olympic medalist Nancy Kerrigan has joined Inside Edition as a special correspondent for Super Bowl LII.
A gay couple with 1-year-old twin sons has filed a lawsuit against the U.S. State Department after one of their boys received U.S. citizenship and the other was denied.
Stormy Daniels, the adult film star who was reportedly paid $130,000 by President Trump’s lawyer to keep quiet about their alleged affair, is opening up to Inside Edition in a world exclusive interview — but she's staying mum on the details.
A wayward wallaby has been released back into the wild after causing quite the stir in Australia last week.