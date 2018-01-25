Turning pink hats into a symbol of female empowerment

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Over the weekend, millions of women took to the streets across the country in the women's march.



And for the second year now, many of them wore pink hats.

Where and how did the pink hat revolution start?



Krista Suh, co-founder of the movement, came up with the Pussyhat Project ahead of the first Women's March, as a practical solution to a California native's winter-wardrobe issue.



“I couldn’t really think of anything until I realized as an L.A. girl I’d be really cold in D.C. and all the things I was imagining, like wearing a tank top or being naked, wouldn’t work in January," Krista said.



As a knitting beginning, having learned the trade from her grandmother, Suh wanted to make the hat herself using her favorite pink yarn.



From there, she received illustrations from friend and artist Kat Coyle and created and released the pattern with Pussyhat Project co-founder Jayna Zweiman.



“Kat did all those illustrations in four days, and in six days, we had it up. That basically gave knitters and women everywhere about two months to make 1.17 million hats before the march—that was our goal,” Krista said.



In her new book, DIY Rules for a WTF World, Krista channels her own experiences and shares tips, tools, and creative knitting patterns as a means of encouraging women of all ages to follow their intuition, act courageously, and create their own rules for success and joy.