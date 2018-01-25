Chemo Cars: Man Creates Service to Drive Patients to Treatment A - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Chemo Cars: Man Creates Service to Drive Patients to Treatment After His Mom Dies of Cancer

Updated: Jan 25, 2018 2:40 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.