Boy hope his art will draw in donations for Lilac Fire victim

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A ten-year-old boy from Oceanside is using his artistic talent to help a horse trainer who was badly burned in the Lilac Fire.

In Thursday's Zevely Zone, Jeff is at the Art Adventure Studio in Oceanside to meet a little Picasso with a big heart.

If you're interest in buying a print of Josiah's painting, click here. All proceeds are directly linked to an account raising money for Martine Bellocq's medical bills. To visit her GoFundMe page, click here.

A 10-year old Oceanside boy is raising money for a horse trainer burned in the Lilac Fire. See the artwork of Josiah Love tonight in the Zevely Zone at 5:40 pm on Channel 8 @CBS8 @thecwsandiego pic.twitter.com/E8Vekhh5WN — Jeff Zevely (@JeffNews8) January 25, 2018

