Boy hope his art will draw in donations for Lilac Fire victim

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A ten-year-old boy from Oceanside is using his artistic talent to help a horse trainer who was badly burned in the Lilac Fire.  

In Thursday's Zevely Zone, Jeff is at the Art Adventure Studio in Oceanside to meet a little Picasso with a big heart. 

If you're interest in buying a print of Josiah's painting, click here. All proceeds are directly linked to an account raising money for Martine Bellocq's medical bills. To visit her GoFundMe page, click here.  

