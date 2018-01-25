San Diego Supervisor Kristin Gaspar announces run for Issa's Congress seat

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County Supervisor Kristin Gaspar Thursday announced she is running for the seat in Congress currently held by Rep. Darrell Issa, who is not seeking reelection.



The Republican's announcement came after reports earlier this week she would enter the crowded 49th District race.



Gaspar, of Encinitas, earlier this month was elected chairwoman of the Board of Supervisors by her colleagues after serving her freshman year on the board as vice chairwoman.



She was mayor of Encinitas from 2014 to 2016 and was formerly the chief financial officer of a physical therapy company she founded with her husband.



"It's time for a new generation of fresh faces in Congress who will set aside the bickering and focus on getting things done," Gaspar said. "I've demonstrated my ability to govern effectively as the Republican mayor of a coastal Democratic city, and I've shown my ability to attract crossover votes by winning a seat Hillary Clinton carried by 20 percentage points."



She has been endorsed by San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer; Rep. Ed Royce, R-Fullerton, the chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee; and San Diego City Council member Scott Sherman, according to her campaign.



Other Republican candidates in the race are Assemblyman Rocky Chavez, R-Oceanside; Diane Harkey, chairwoman of the Board of Equalization; Brian Maryott, San Juan Capistrano councilman; and Joshua Schoonover, a patent lawyer.



Democrats are Mike Levin, an environmental lawyer; Paul Kerr, a real estate investor; Sara Jacobs, who has worked in government policy and Doug Applegate, who narrowly lost to Issa in 2016



The district spans from Dana Point in Orange County to La Jolla.