JAY-Z and Beyonce Will Be at the GRAMMYs -- and Sitting Front Row!

Mattel has now immortalized Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling in fabulous Barbie form -- and the Wrinkle In Time actresses couldn't be more thrilled.
After last year's stunning GRAMMYs performance, Beyonce is taking this year off -- but she'll definitely be at this year's awards show!
Mike Shinoda is still grieving.
The Linkin Park co-founder released three new, intimate solo songs on Thursday that deal with the grief he's still feeling after the death of his bandmate, Chester Bennington.
Warning: Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you haven't watched Thursday's episode of Scandal. If you have, you may proceed...