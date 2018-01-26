Minivan crashes into Imperial Beach home, causes gas leak

A ten-year-old boy from Oceanside is using his artistic talent to help a horse trainer who was badly burned in the Lilac Fire.
An impaired driver crashed a minivan into an Imperial Beach home Friday morning, causing a gas leak that prompted the evacuation of the damaged home and several other nearby dwellings, authorities said.
Over the past few months, News 8 viewers say water bills that used to be in the hundreds of dollars are now, in some cases, in the thousands.
Volunteers Friday will conduct the annual census of homeless people living on San Diego County streets and shelters.
Fair and slightly cooler weather will prevail again Friday across San Diego County before weekend temperatures begin to rise.
A standoff between San Diego Police and a man in Point Loma Heights ended Thursday night just before 11 p.m.
Emotions were swirling before children with autism watched Disney on Ice's "Follow Your Heart" show at Valley View Casino on opening night Thursday.
San Diego County Supervisor Kristin Gaspar Thursday announced she is running for the seat in Congress currently held by Rep. Darrell Issa, who is not seeking reelection.
A San Diego County resident was one of two men convicted Thursday in federal court in Pennsylvania of child exploitation crimes, including conspiracy to receive or distribute child pornography and aiding and abetting the receipt or distribution of child pornography.
A special group of students from Dana Middle School got a behind-the-scenes tour of SeaWorld San Diego on Thursday thanks to the group Military Kids Unite. About 40 kids were treated to a unique day of learning about sea creatures, while also getting to know each other. News 8 photojournalist Ann-Marie Spaulding tagged along on the adventure.
