Elle Fanning and Logan Lerman Reminisce on a Failed Crush in 'Th - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Elle Fanning and Logan Lerman Reminisce on a Failed Crush in 'The Vanishing of Sidney Hall' Clip (Exclusive)

Updated: Jan 26, 2018 8:55 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.