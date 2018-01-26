SR-78 at Nordahl reopens after hours-long shut down

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Eastbound State Route 78 at Nordahl Road was shut down Friday morning as police negotiated with a person on the overpass.

The incident occurred around 6:30 a.m. just west of Interstate 15. California Highway Patrol began redirecting traffic at Nordahl Road exit.

As of 10 a.m., State Route 78 has reopened to traffic.

Get the latest News 8 Traffic updates »

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.