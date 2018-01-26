Here's Where James Franco Was Supposed to Stand on 'Vanity Fair' - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Here's Where James Franco Was Supposed to Stand on 'Vanity Fair' Cover & How He Feels About the Cut

Updated: Jan 26, 2018 11:25 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.