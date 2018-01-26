NY museum offered used, solid-gold toilet to Trumps

Brawls have broken out in French supermarkets as shoppers scramble to get their hands on discounted jars of chocolate and hazelnut spread.
CBS This Morning anchor Dickerson examines the crisis that could loom should the President refuse to sit for questions in the Russia probe.
The host of 'We'll Meet Again' on PBS learned a lot at her first gig in journalism, when she was the only woman in the TV newsroom.
'The Resident' star Matt Czuchry knows that silence kills. Especially the silent 'C' in his last name.
'Get Out' star Daniel Kaluuya says that 'I've seen 'Get Out' three times' is the new 'I would've voted for Obama a third time.'
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer discusses the future of DACA and Trump's word against Sen. Dick Durbin's.
'Divorce' star Molly Shannon and Will Ferrell got a few one-star reviews for their in-character hosting of the New Year's Day Rose Parade.
'Divorce' star Sarah Jessica Parker wasn't able to attend the big dance in high school, so Stephen recreates prom night with a theme of 'Enchantment at the Late Show.'