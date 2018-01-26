Nutella discounts in French supermarkets sparks brawls and chaos

Volunteers Friday will conduct the annual census of homeless people living on San Diego County streets and shelters.
Volunteers were out early Friday canvassing the streets, canyons and riverbanks as part of San Diego County’s annual homeless count. But one stat is already known: The number of homeless people dying in the county increased significantly in 2017, according to the Medical Examiner’s Office.
Fair and slightly cooler weather will prevail again Friday across San Diego County before weekend temperatures begin to rise.
Over the past few months, News 8 viewers say water bills that used to be in the hundreds of dollars are now, in some cases, in the thousands.
Eastbound State Route 78 at Nordahl Road was shut down Friday morning as police negotiated with a person on the overpass.
Authorities Friday identified a fatally injured 27- year-old motorist who was speeding when his compact car collided with three vehicles and crashed into the center divider on Interstate 15 in the Miramar area.
A ten-year-old boy from Oceanside is using his artistic talent to help a horse trainer who was badly burned in the Lilac Fire.
An impaired driver crashed a minivan into an Imperial Beach home Friday morning, causing a gas leak that prompted the evacuation of the damaged home and several other nearby dwellings, authorities said.
A standoff between San Diego Police and a man in Point Loma Heights ended Thursday night just before 11 p.m.
Emotions were swirling before children with autism watched Disney on Ice's "Follow Your Heart" show at Valley View Casino on opening night Thursday.