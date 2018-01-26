Wynn shaken by sexual misconduct allegations against founder

Coffee is the way most American's start their day. With all the breweries we have across San Diego County, you're probably familiar with pup crawls. But have you ever heard of caffeine crawls?
Celebrate National Fun at Work Day! This morning we're learning about the benefits of having fun at the office.
Found in the savanna, woodlands and grasslands of northern central Africa to the southern tip of the continent, the warthog is best known for its tusks and warts.
Fair and slightly cooler weather will prevail again Friday across San Diego County before weekend temperatures begin to rise.
State Route 78 is flowing again in San Marcos after a standoff with a man threatening to jump off the Nordahl Road bridge caused eastbound traffic to shut down for about three hours.
Volunteers were out early Friday canvassing the streets, canyons and riverbanks as part of San Diego County’s annual homeless count. But one stat is already known: The number of homeless people dying in the county increased significantly in 2017, according to the Medical Examiner’s Office.
Volunteers Friday will conduct the annual census of homeless people living on San Diego County streets and shelters.
Over the past few months, News 8 viewers say water bills that used to be in the hundreds of dollars are now, in some cases, in the thousands.