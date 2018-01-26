U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley Blasts Rumors of Affair With President Trump as 'Disgusting'

Stormy Daniels, the woman at the center of an alleged affair with President Trump, continues to attract national attention.
Some veterinarians are urging dog owners to make sure their pets are vaccinated against canine influenza, or "dog flu."
A victim of Dr. Larry Nassar says she's being 'threatened' by a top Olympic coach after she mentioned him by name in her victim impact statement during the sentencing of the disgraced physician.
The last known slave ship set sail toward America in 1859, and earlier this month, its final resting place is believed to have been uncovered.
A woman was recently shocked as she learned that an etching her late father found inside a dumpster nearly 20 years ago is actually a valuable piece of art.
As the Stormy Daniels scandal swirls, Melania Trump is hiding out at the family's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla.
U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley is fighting mad over rumors that she was having an affair with the president.
A California woman has come forward with disturbing allegations against her chiropractor, whom she claims sexually assaulted her during treatment for back pain.