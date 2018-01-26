Disney on Ice presents: Follow Your Heart - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Disney on Ice presents: Follow Your Heart

Posted: Updated:
Video Report By Ashley Jacobs, Reporter
Connect

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Disney on Ice presents, Follow Your Heart!

You can see the re-vamped show now through Sunday. There are so many new elements, but also some returning favorites.

CBS News 8's Ashley Jacobs reports from Valley View Casino Center with your sneak peek at Toy Story.

For ticket information, click here.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.