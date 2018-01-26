Zoo Day: It's the warthog - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Zoo Day: It's the warthog



SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Found in the savanna, woodlands and grasslands of northern central Africa to the southern tip of the continent, the warthog is best known for its tusks and warts.

They can be as large as five feet long and weigh as much as 330 pounds. 

Males use the tusks during fights, while the warts help cushion blows. 

When attacked by a predator, the warthog will spring as fast as 34 miles per hour or back into a burrow with its head and tusks forward in defense.

Trainer, Kim Henley from the San Diego Zoo has all the details on Bubba!

