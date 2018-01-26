San Diego's Kamau Kenyatta shares his Grammy story

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Congratulations to San Diego's very own, Kamau Kenyatta, on his second Grammy Award!



Kamau received the award for his work as producer and arranger of Gregory Porter’s album “Take Me to the Alley.” This album won in the category “Best Vocal Jazz Album.”



Kamau’s first Grammy was also on a collaboration with Gregory Porter –“Liquid Spirit” in 2014.



Kamau teaches at UCSD where he was honored with the prestigious Barbara J. and Paul D. Saltman Distinguished Teaching Award.



"He is an incredible asset to our faculty. We are blessed to have him on board!"



