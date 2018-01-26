San Diego's Kamau Kenyatta shares his Grammy story

These are the new realities for 42-year-old Tiger Woods. He had to grind out a round simply to be able to play on the weekend and is getting used to the “feels” of his surgically repaired back.
Ryan Palmer is the 36-hole leader in the Farmers Insurance Open. Jon Rahm is right behind, poised to reach No. 1 in the world. And for the first time in 29 months, a PGA Tour event will feature Tiger Woods on the weekend.
Coffee is the way most American's start their day. With all the breweries we have across San Diego County, you're probably familiar with pup crawls. But have you ever heard of caffeine crawls?
Celebrate National Fun at Work Day! This morning we're learning about the benefits of having fun at the office.
Found in the savanna, woodlands and grasslands of northern central Africa to the southern tip of the continent, the warthog is best known for its tusks and warts.
Fair and slightly cooler weather will prevail again Friday across San Diego County before weekend temperatures begin to rise.
State Route 78 is flowing again in San Marcos after a standoff with a man threatening to jump off the Nordahl Road bridge caused eastbound traffic to shut down for about three hours.