SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Celebrate National Fun at Work Day!



This morning we're learning about the benefits of having fun at the office.



The experts say having items like Playdoh, Legos, and simple pen and paper at the office for people to play with helps them work both sides of their brain, and this can enhance their ability to solve complex problems.



Visiting Morning Extra from Ziksana Consulting are Annie McIlvaine, a play strategist, and Abigail Jones, a play ambassador with some of the benefits of having fun at work.