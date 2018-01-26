Palmer takes lead into a weekend that includes Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 15th hole on the North Course at Torrey Pines Golf Course during the second round of Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament Friday, Jan. 26, 2018, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Ryan Palmer is the 36-hole leader in the Farmers Insurance Open. Jon Rahm is right behind, poised to reach No. 1 in the world. And for the first time in 29 months, a PGA Tour event will feature Tiger Woods on the weekend.

Palmer finished eagle-birdie on the North Course at Torrey Pines for a 5-under 67. He had a one-shot lead over Rahm, the defending champion who birdied two of his last three holes on the North for a 66.

Woods had to rally to make the cut in his return from a fourth back surgery. He was on the wrong side of the green on the par-5 ninth on the North and two-putted from 75 feet for birdie for a 71 to make the cut on the number.

