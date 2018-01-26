Palmer takes lead into a weekend that includes Tiger Woods

These are the new realities for 42-year-old Tiger Woods. He had to grind out a round simply to be able to play on the weekend and is getting used to the “feels” of his surgically repaired back.
Ryan Palmer is the 36-hole leader in the Farmers Insurance Open. Jon Rahm is right behind, poised to reach No. 1 in the world. And for the first time in 29 months, a PGA Tour event will feature Tiger Woods on the weekend.
USA Gymnastics has confirmed that its entire board of directors will resign as requested by the U.S. Olympic Committee. The move came Friday in the fallout from the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal.