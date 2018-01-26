Zevely Zone: For these volunteers, Farmers Insurance Open is all family

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – The Farmers Insurance Open boasts the most famous faces in golf, but this year, one face outshines them all.

In Friday’s Zevely Zone, Jeff met Beth Bishop who has volunteered at Torrey Pines for half a century.

Beth Bishop began volunteering in 1968, and has no plans of stopping.

I am at the Farmers Insurance Open today with Beth Bishop. She is volunteering for the 50th time!! Oh the memories... The Zevely Zone at 5:40 pm on Channel 8 @CBS8 @thecwsandiego @FarmersInsOpen pic.twitter.com/Q1nz8xLysE — Jeff Zevely (@JeffNews8) January 26, 2018

Some of the footage in this video story was shot using a GoPro camera.