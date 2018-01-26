Olive Ridley Rescue: endangered turtle airlifted to San Diego

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - An endangered olive ridley sea turtle arrived Friday at Naval Base Coronado after being flown from Oregon following her rescue from a beach in that state three months ago.

The turtle, named Coral, will continue her rehabilitation at SeaWorld's Animal Heath and Rescue Center.

Coral, an endangered olive ridley sea turtle, was rescued after being found stranded on an Oregon beach last October, and was transported by the U.S. Coast Guard to San Diego where she will receive long-term rehabilitative care.

Since her rescue more than three months ago, Coral has been provided expert critical care by the Seattle Aquarium.

The ultimate goal is to return her to her ocean home, giving her a second chance at life.

Coral weighs about 75 pounds and is estimated to be between 18 and 25 years old.

Olive ridley turtles are protected under the Endangered Species Act. They are found throughout the Pacific Ocean, although they mostly occur in the tropical and subtropical areas.

They generally venture no further north than Southern California on the eastern Pacific coast, but they do occasionally occur in temperate regions including the relatively cold waters of Oregon and Washington coasts.