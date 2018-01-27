SDPD officer accuses Hemet Police of misconduct

A special honor Friday for a San Diego Marine who was in the right place at the right time to save a life.
Claims of corruption and racism at the Hemet Police Force have surfaced after Officer Anthony Kitchen left San Diego and joined Hemet police with the promise of a bigger paycheck.
For the second time this month, the Point Loma Cabrillo drug store, on Catalina Boulevard, was robbed at gunpoint Friday night. In both cases the gunmen made demands for prescription drugs.
An endangered olive ridley sea turtle arrived Friday at Naval Base Coronado after being flown from Oregon following her rescue from a beach in that state three months ago.
A motorcyclist was killed late Friday afternoon in a collision with a school bus near Southwestern College.
An Encinitas family is devastated after losing precious heirlooms during a home break-in last August.
The Farmers Insurance Open boasts the most famous faces in golf, but this year, one face outshines them all.
San Diego area Tesla fans received their first look at the Model 3, Friday. People lined up outside the Westfield UTC Tesla showroom hoping to take a seat in the car. More than 450,000 people have put down $1,000 deposits to get the electric car. News 8's Alicia Summers reports from University City with a first hand look.
A Your Stories investigation into skyrocketing water rates drew a huge response from News 8 viewers. In fact, dozens and dozens of viewers shared their stories and bills.
These are the new realities for 42-year-old Tiger Woods. He had to grind out a round simply to be able to play on the weekend and is getting used to the “feels” of his surgically repaired back.