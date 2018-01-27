Gwyneth Paltrow Talks Goop And Its "Sex And Love" Issue

What's better than living a holistic life? Living TWO holistic lives. Stephen and Gwyneth Paltrow put their lifestyle brands together to bring you the best of Covetton House and Goop.
[To view video on YouTube, Click Here.]
Watch The Late Show with Stephen Colbert weeknights at 11:35 p.m.
What's better than living a holistic life? Living TWO holistic lives. Stephen and Gwyneth Paltrow put their lifestyle brands together to bring you the best of Covetton House and Goop.
CBS This Morning anchor Dickerson examines the crisis that could loom should the President refuse to sit for questions in the Russia probe.
The host of 'We'll Meet Again' on PBS learned a lot at her first gig in journalism, when she was the only woman in the TV newsroom.
'The Resident' star Matt Czuchry knows that silence kills. Especially the silent 'C' in his last name.
'Get Out' star Daniel Kaluuya says that 'I've seen 'Get Out' three times' is the new 'I would've voted for Obama a third time.'
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer discusses the future of DACA and Trump's word against Sen. Dick Durbin's.
'Divorce' star Molly Shannon and Will Ferrell got a few one-star reviews for their in-character hosting of the New Year's Day Rose Parade.
'Divorce' star Sarah Jessica Parker wasn't able to attend the big dance in high school, so Stephen recreates prom night with a theme of 'Enchantment at the Late Show.'
After allegations of sexual misconduct circulated on social media about James Franco, the actor told late-night host Stephen Colbert that the "the things I heard on Twitter are not accurate."