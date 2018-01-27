Casino mogul Steve Wynn resigns as top GOP finance chairman

A sharp warming trend arrives this weekend with high temperatures expected to be 12 to 22 degrees above average west of the mountains by Sunday, according to the National Weather Service, San Diego.
Ryan Palmer holds a one-shot lead over defending champion Jon Rahm entering Saturday's third round of the $6.9 million Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course in La Jolla.
Claims of corruption and racism at the Hemet Police Department have surfaced after Officer Anthony Kitchen left San Diego and joined Hemet police with the promise of a bigger paycheck.
A Your Stories investigation into skyrocketing water rates drew a huge response from News 8 viewers. In fact, dozens and dozens of viewers shared their stories and bills.
A special honor Friday for a San Diego Marine who was in the right place at the right time to save a life.
For the second time this month, the Point Loma Cabrillo drug store, on Catalina Boulevard, was robbed at gunpoint Friday night. In both cases the gunmen made demands for prescription drugs.
An endangered olive ridley sea turtle arrived Friday at Naval Base Coronado after being flown from Oregon following her rescue from a beach in that state three months ago.
A motorcyclist was killed late Friday afternoon in a collision with a school bus near Southwestern College.
An Encinitas family is devastated after losing precious heirlooms during a home break-in last August.
The Farmers Insurance Open boasts the most famous faces in golf, but this year, one face outshines them all.