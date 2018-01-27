FedEx Delivery Man Calls Police After Finding 5-Year-Old Alone in Rat-Infested Apartment

Thanks to a FedEx delivery man, a 5-year-old boy, who was left at home alone in an apartment infested with bugs and rats, was rescued by authorities on Friday.
A cat in New Hampshire was quite obviously grumpy as he waited for firefighters to rescue him from an icy pond.
Amidst the worst flu season since 2015, the virus has now claimed the life of an Alabama bride-to-be just one week after she was diagnosed.
A Florida teen with terminal cancer will get his wish to marry his high school sweetheart this weekend.
The family of a teen who was killed during a shooting at a Kentucky high school earlier this week said they had their chance to say goodbye after rushing to the scene.
The Santa Monica Mountains is now home to a new batch of cubs after a local mountain lion gave birth.
A day after a convicted cop killer's execution was stalled due to his dementia, the officer's friends say the murderer must still be put to death.
Stormy Daniels, the woman at the center of an alleged affair with President Trump, continues to attract national attention.