Man forces his way into Mission Hills home

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A man accused of forcing his way into a Mission Hills home Saturday is under arrest.

Police officers immediately responded to the home on Pringle Street after frantic parents called 911. Their children were home alone and opened the door to a strange man. Police reported that three children were home.

The family's home was undergoing construction and the kids thought he was a contractor, according to police. After the children opened the door and the stranger entered, asking them for water, the children realized that he wasn't a contractor so they asked him to leave multiple times, but he refused.

Officers said the man also pointed at objects in the home and started talking to them.

Meanwhile the children, both over the age of 10, called their parents. Then the children managed to get outside before officers arrived.

Police then used mace as they struggled to arrest the man, who faces three misdemeanor charges.

The children were unharmed in this incident.

The suspect's name has not been released.