Man forces his way into Mission Hills home

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A man accused of forcing his way into a Mission Hills home Saturday is under arrest.
Police officers immediately responded to the home on Pringle Street after frantic parents called 911. Their children were home alone and opened the door to a strange man. Police reported that three children were home.
The family's home was undergoing construction and the kids thought he was a contractor, according to police. After the children opened the door and the stranger entered, asking them for water, the children realized that he wasn't a contractor so they asked him to leave multiple times, but he refused.
Officers said the man also pointed at objects in the home and started talking to them.
Meanwhile the children, both over the age of 10, called their parents. Then the children managed to get outside before officers arrived.
Police then used mace as they struggled to arrest the man, who faces three misdemeanor charges.
The children were unharmed in this incident.
The suspect's name has not been released.
Dozens of volunteers with the LGBTQ community, working with the Habitat for Humanity, spread out to different build sites across San Diego County Saturday.
A sharp warming trend arrives this weekend with high temperatures expected to be 12 to 22 degrees above average west of the mountains by Sunday, according to the National Weather Service, San Diego.
Ryan Palmer holds a one-shot lead over defending champion Jon Rahm entering Saturday's third round of the $6.9 million Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course in La Jolla.
Claims of corruption and racism at the Hemet Police Department have surfaced after Officer Anthony Kitchen left San Diego and joined Hemet police with the promise of a bigger paycheck.
A Your Stories investigation into skyrocketing water rates drew a huge response from News 8 viewers. In fact, dozens and dozens of viewers shared their stories and bills.
A special honor Friday for a San Diego Marine who was in the right place at the right time to save a life.
For the second time this month, the Point Loma Cabrillo drug store, on Catalina Boulevard, was robbed at gunpoint Friday night. In both cases the gunmen made demands for prescription drugs.
An endangered olive ridley sea turtle arrived Friday at Naval Base Coronado after being flown from Oregon following her rescue from a beach in that state three months ago.
A motorcyclist was killed late Friday afternoon in a collision with a school bus near Southwestern College.