Homeless Man's Sketch Helps Police Catch Attempted Murder Suspect

James Corden will host the 60th Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden Sunday night – the first time the ceremony will be held in New York City in 15 years.
A road-tripper rescued two abandoned puppies from the middle of the desert - and has since taken them on a 30,000-mile journey through 35 U.S. states.
A North Carolina 4-year-old is believed to be dead after police found a body in a pond near his home on Saturday.
Thanks to a FedEx delivery man, a 5-year-old boy, who was left at home alone in an apartment infested with bugs and rats, was rescued by authorities on Friday.
A cat in New Hampshire was quite obviously grumpy as he waited for firefighters to rescue him from an icy pond.
Amidst the worst flu season since 2015, the virus has now claimed the life of an Alabama bride-to-be just one week after she was diagnosed.
A Florida teen with terminal cancer will get his wish to marry his high school sweetheart this weekend.
The family of a teen who was killed during a shooting at a Kentucky high school earlier this week said they had their chance to say goodbye after rushing to the scene.