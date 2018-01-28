Grammy Awards 2018: Full list of nominees and winners

Once more with feeling! The 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards traveled across the country for the first time in 15 years on Sunday, airing live on CBS from Madison Square Garden in New York.
There was time when JAY-Z boycotted the GRAMMY Awards, but everyone has Beyonce to thank for his return to the Recording Academy’s annual honors.
Chrissy Teigen knows there's a lot of her personality in her daughter, Luna. But she's hoping her second baby with husband John Legend gets a little more of dad's style this time around.
Stevie Nicks was missing someone special while being honored with Fleetwood Mac as MusiCares Person of the Year.
It’s been almost two years since the crime procedural Castle came to a surprising end amidst a cloud of real-life drama, and now star Stana Katic has opened up about the series’ unusual conclusion for the first time.
Pre-GRAMMYs dinner! Lady Gaga stepped out on Saturday night, walking hand-in-hand with her boyfriend, Christian Carino, ahead of the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards.