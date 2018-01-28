Bicyclist seriously injured after being hit head-on by car in Park West

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A bicyclist received serious injuries after he was hit head-on by car in Park West early Sunday.



A 44-year-old man was riding his bicycle south in the northbound lanes on First Avenue near Ivy Street, at about 2 a.m. when he was struck by a northbound vehicle, San Diego police Sgt. Thomas Sullivan said.



The driver did not stop at the scene, and continued north on First Avenue.



The bicyclist was taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital with life- threatening injuries, including "multiple brain bleeds" and a broken jaw, Sullivan said.