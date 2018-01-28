Bicyclist seriously injured after being hit head-on by car in Park West

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A bicyclist received serious injuries after he was hit head-on by car in Park West early Sunday.
A 44-year-old man was riding his bicycle south in the northbound lanes on First Avenue near Ivy Street, at about 2 a.m. when he was struck by a northbound vehicle, San Diego police Sgt. Thomas Sullivan said.
The driver did not stop at the scene, and continued north on First Avenue.
The bicyclist was taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital with life- threatening injuries, including "multiple brain bleeds" and a broken jaw, Sullivan said.
East County mountain peaks may see 90 mile per hour gusts Sunday night, and the National Weather Service on Sunday extended a Red Flag Warning to 7 p.m. Monday.
Alex Noren held a one-stroke lead over Ryan Palmer entering Sunday's final round of the $6.9 million Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course, seeking his first victory on the PGA Tour. Organizers warned golf fans that parking at the event was expected to sell out Sunday.
Dozens of volunteers with the LGBTQ community, working with the Habitat for Humanity, spread out to different build sites across San Diego County Saturday.
Ryan Palmer holds a one-shot lead over defending champion Jon Rahm entering Saturday's third round of the $6.9 million Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course in La Jolla.
Claims of corruption and racism at the Hemet Police Department have surfaced after Officer Anthony Kitchen left San Diego and joined Hemet police with the promise of a bigger paycheck.
A Your Stories investigation into skyrocketing water rates drew a huge response from News 8 viewers. In fact, dozens and dozens of viewers shared their stories and bills.
A special honor Friday for a San Diego Marine who was in the right place at the right time to save a life.