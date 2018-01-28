Fire in Midway District quickly extinguished

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8/CNS) - Firefighters quickly extinguished a fire in the Midway District on Sunday.
The fire was reported just before 10 a.m. at a nail business in a strip mall near the intersection of Sports Arena Boulevard and East Drive, Officer Michael Sweet of the San Diego Police Department said.
On arrival, firefighters radioed that smoke and flames were visible.
The first was knocked down just after 10:15 a.m.
The blaze may have been caused by a dryer, Sweet said.
The fire was not believed to be suspicious and no injuries were reported.
