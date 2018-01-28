Carrie Fisher Wins Posthumous GRAMMY Award

Jaden Smith has arrived to the 60th Annual Grammy Awards!
The 19-year-old singer certainly made a statement at Madison Square Garden in New York City, rocking the red carpet in a casual getup that featured bright colors and "raw" patches.
Smith seemingly took a cue from Bruno Mars and Cardi B's "...
Elton John is making a bid for the Best Dressed list at the 2018 GRAMMYs, outdoing even himself with a blue, gold and red sequined Gucci jacket, matching glittery glasses and bedazzled rings spelling out "ELTON."
Reba McEntire hit the red carpet at the GRAMMYs on Sunday night with a hot new accessory on her arm -- her boyfriend, Anthony "Skeeter" Lasuzzo!
Scott Baio is denying allegations made by former Charles in Charge co-star Nicole Eggert that he molested her when she was a minor.
Ice-T and Coco Austin are over the moon about their daughter, Chanel, and they aren't afraid to show it.
The 60th Annual Grammy Awards are heating up!
We're just hours away from the awards show, airing live from Madison Square Garden in New York City at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT on CBS. But before music's biggest night officially kicks off, the stars are showing off their most stylish ensembles and...