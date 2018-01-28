Ice-T and Coco Gush Over Daughter Chanel at the GRAMMYs (Exclusive)

Jaden Smith has arrived to the 60th Annual Grammy Awards!
The 19-year-old singer certainly made a statement at Madison Square Garden in New York City, rocking the red carpet in a casual getup that featured bright colors and "raw" patches.
Smith seemingly took a cue from Bruno Mars and Cardi B's "...
Elton John is making a bid for the Best Dressed list at the 2018 GRAMMYs, outdoing even himself with a blue, gold and red sequined Gucci jacket, matching glittery glasses and bedazzled rings spelling out "ELTON."
Reba McEntire hit the red carpet at the GRAMMYs on Sunday night with a hot new accessory on her arm -- her boyfriend, Anthony "Skeeter" Lasuzzo!