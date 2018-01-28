Childish Gambino Makes Dreamy GRAMMYs Debut Performance With Adorable 10-Year-Old Actor JD McCrary

JAY-Z and Beyonce made it a family night at the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards on Sunday, sitting front row with daughter Blue Ivy.
The 2018 GRAMMYs mark a number of important firsts for Kesha: Her first ever nominations and her very first performance on the GRAMMYs stage, a powerful rendition of "Praying" with Cyndi Lauper, Camila Cabello, Julia Michaels, Andra Day and Bebe Rexha.
The Time's Up initiative continued in full force at the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Sunday.