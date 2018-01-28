Kesha Gives Emotional Grammys Performance as Stars Support #MeToo Movement

Watch Out Grumpy Cat! This Feline Looks Less Than Happy to be Stuck to Icy Pond

A cat in New Hampshire was quite obviously grumpy as he waited for firefighters to rescue him from an icy pond.