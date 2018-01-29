Cardi B's Best GRAMMYs Moments: Performing With Bruno Mars, Meet - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Cardi B's Best GRAMMYs Moments: Performing With Bruno Mars, Meeting JAY-Z and a Letter From Bono

Updated: Jan 28, 2018 9:25 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.