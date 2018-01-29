GRAMMYs 2018: Best, Worst and Weirdest Moments

Cardi B may have lost both of her GRAMMY categories to Kendrick Lamar -- had she won, she would have made history as the first female to win Best Rap Song or Best Rap Performance -- but that didn't stop her from absolutely slaying the night.

