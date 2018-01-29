Pink Shares Positive Message After Losing 2018 GRAMMY Award: ‘I Consoled Another Talented Loser’

These two can’t keep their hands off each other! Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy hit the red carpet at the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards on Sunday in each other’s arms.
Pink isn’t letting anything ruin her night! The 38-year-old singer enjoyed a fun-filled evening at the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards on Sunday, bringing her daughter, Willow, husband, Carey Hart, and her mom, Judith Moore, along with her for the special occasion.
Moments you missed! The 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards came to New York City for the first time in 15 years on Sunday, and it wasn’t easy scoring a ticket to Madison Square Garden.
The 2018 GRAMMYs found time for a bajillion Sting appearances and a 45-minute Patti LuPone opera -- the latter of which, admittedly, was great -- but there just wasn't enough time to fit in a Lorde performance, it seems.